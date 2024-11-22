Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822959https://zeenews.india.com/people/salman-khan-drops-pics-with-father-salim-khan-s-first-bike-2822959.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Drops Pics With Father Salim Khan’s First Bike

Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films.

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 08:49 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Drops Pics With Father Salim Khan’s First Bike Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo role in the theatrical film ‘Singham Again’, has shared a picture with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, and the latter’s first bike.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared two pictures. The first picture shows Salman looking at his father as the latter sat on his bike.

The second picture shows the superstar himself sitting on the bike and looking off the camera. The pictures prove why the ‘People’ magazine once voted Salman as the sexiest man alive. Although the age has caught up with Salman, he still looks charming.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Dad’s 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956”.

Salman is the son of Salim Khan of the legendary screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. The veteran writers revolutionised Hindi cinema with their writing, and also played a crucial role in the stardom of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as they made a template of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for the megastar which helped him climb the ladders of success.

While Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films and also wrote the lyrics for many chartbusters from Hindi cinema.

The second generation of both Salim and Javed have carved a niche for themselves. While Salman is one of the biggest and bankable stars of the country, Javed’s kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are considered amongst some of the best filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in ‘Sikandar’ in which he has been paired opposite ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after 'Kick' which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
NEWS ON ONE CLICK