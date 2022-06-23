NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge, urges fans to plant trees

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday participated in Green India Challenge here by planting a sapling and urged all his fans to plant trees to protect the environment. Salman planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City where he was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge, urges fans to plant trees

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday participated in Green India Challenge here by planting a sapling and urged all his fans to plant trees to protect the environment. Salman planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City where he was shooting for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar and his film crew.

The actor appreciated the mission taken up by the MP. "Planting trees is a very good thing. I don`t know why people take interest in cutting trees. It is said that when a man stops growing, you should plant a tree. Tree is a still man and a man is a walking tree. This bond is very important," Salman said.

Underlining the importance of plantation, he said "wherever you have trees, you will have water".

Salman said that every person should take the responsibility of the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense, he said, adding that the only solution to check human loss is promoting massive plantations.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said that Salman`s initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans.

Live TV

Salman KhanGreen India Challengesalman khan filmJ Santosh KumarKabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?