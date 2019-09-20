Salman Khan leaps with joy as Katrina Kaif sets the IIFA 2019 stage on fire- Watch

New Delhi: The who's who of the tinsel town gathered to witness the biggest Bollywood awards night in Mumbai on Wednesday. Among the much-talked-about performances, a video of Katrina Kaif setting the stage on fire has surfaced on social media. However, the highlight wasn't her dance but Salman Khan's reaction to it.

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen leaping with joy at the mention of Katrina. The presenter can be heard saying, "Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!"

Salman Khan was rumored to be dating for a while. They have starred in several projects post their break-up Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' while Salman Khan has promised to be back with a film on Eid 2019. His speculated project Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali got shelved due to creative differences.