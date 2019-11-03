Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to release on Eid 2020

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-anticipated film and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will lock horns at the Box Office on Eid 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news . He wrote, "All set for #Eid2020... Akshay Kumar in #LaxmmiBomb... Costars Kiara Advani... Directed by Raghava Lawrence... Fox Star Studios presentation.

In another tweet, he mentioned, "The clash is on... #SalmanKhan versus #AkshayKumar... #Radhe versus #LaxmmiBomb. #Eid2020."

The Akshay Kumar starrer was earlier slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2020.

Akki shared the first look of Laxmmi Bomb in October during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri. The actor was seen posing in front of an idol of goddess Durga in a saree.