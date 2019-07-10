Salman Khan shakes a leg with Prabhudeva on 'Urvashi' song, video goes viral on social media

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Bharat', has been sharing glimpses from his personal life with his fans of late. From sharing his fitness anecdotes to giving a sneak peek into his family life, to dropping hints about his upcoming projects, the actor has been doing it all.

Some of his recent posts showed him performing a daring split, doing a backflip into a pool and racing with a horse. And his videos have been giving sleepless nights to his followers who just can't seem to have enough.

In his latest Instagram post, the superstar is seen shaking a leg with ace choreographer-actor-director Prabhudeva, Kannada actor Kichchca Sudeep and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala to the tune of 'Urvashi'. Salman, who is dressed in a white tee and denim, is seen taking dance lessons along with the other two from Prabhudeva. The actor was seen enjoying himself while dancing and steal the show.

Check out the dance video below:

For the unversed, Kichchca Sudeep will be seen as an antagonist in 'Dabangg 3'.

In the meantime, Salman, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Bharat', is preparing for the next schedule of 'Dabangg 3'. Salman is reportedly sporting a much sharper and chiselled look and hence, has been sweating it out at the gym for hours.

'Dabangg 3' is divided into two parts - one that shows Chulbul Pandey's life which is in present and the other will be set in the past that will show how he became Chulbul Pandey of the area. "For the prequel portions, Salman will have to look younger as the scenes will be about a time when he has not become a police officer. He will also have another leading lady. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will be launched with D3," a source told Pinkvilla earlier.

The film also features Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, who will be reprising their roles as Rajjo and Makkhanchand Pandey. 'Dabangg 3' is slated for release on December 20 this year.