Salman Khan

Salman Khan strikes a pose with 'Bharat' co-star Katrina Kaif—Pic

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Salman Khan strikes a pose with &#039;Bharat&#039; co-star Katrina Kaif—Pic

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen chemistry is adored by the audience. The duo has starred in several hit films together, the latest one being 'Tiger Zinda Hai' that released in the year 2017. Now, Kat and Sallu Bhai are awaiting the release of 'Bharat' which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Ahead of the film's release, Salman shared a picture with his co-star on Instagram.

The actor is seen wearing a black tee with denims while Katrina looks like a breath of fresh air in an Orange saree.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of the year. It has some of the most talented actors of the industry on board. Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover to name a few.

Salman has various looks in the film as it is all about his journey from a cheerful youth to an old man, which is why we will get to see the actor in different avatars.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar
