Salman Khan To Kareena Kapoor Khan: B-Town Celebs Extend Holi Greetings

Mumbai: On the occasion of Holi 2023, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended warm wishes. Taking to Instagram, actor Salman Khan shared a picture which he captioned, "Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi ..." In the picture, Salman could be seen donning an olive green t-shirt and he accessorized his look with a hat.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a video, which he captioned, "HAPPY HOLI Love triumphs over negativity."

Sanjay Dutt shared a post and wrote, "Let's celebrate the joy of Holi with love and happiness in our hearts. Wishing you a happy and colorful Holi!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a string of pictures from her Holi celebration with kids Taimur and Jeh and wrote, "Can't wait for the nap we`re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."

Kriti Sanon shared a group picture and wrote, " Happy Holi from Us to You!."

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from her Holi celebration on her Instagram stories and wrote, "How it started and how it`s going Happy Holi."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a selfie and wrote in Hindi, "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` and captioned it," happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Ajay Devgn shared a teaser of his upcoming film `Bholaa` and wrote, "Bholaa ki team ki taraf se aap sabhi ko a very happy Holi."

Apart from these, actors Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, Siddhanth Chaturvedi among others also extended heartfelt wishes.