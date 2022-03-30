हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Somy Ali

Salman Khan's ex-flame Somy Ali calls out 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood', tags Aishwarya

Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in the 90s for almost a decade. Soon afterwards, Sallu Bhai dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s before the relationship made headlines.

Salman Khan&#039;s ex-flame Somy Ali calls out &#039;Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood&#039;, tags Aishwarya
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a startling move, superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali took to her social media account and dropped a cryptic post calling out 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood'. Without taking anybody's name, she tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well.

Somy Ali's explosive post reads: The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Interestingly, the silhouette shot she shared online is from Salman's old movie Maine Pyar Kiya's romantic track Aate Jaate Haste Gaate, although she has not named anyone or tagged the film yet many eyebrows are raised. She has restricted the comments on this post. 

For the unversed, Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in 90s for almost a decade. Soon afterwards, Sallu Bhai dated Aishwarya in the early 2000s before the relationship made headlines and they never worked again ever after. 

Aishwarya had even opened up on being in an abusive relationship after the ugly breakup.

Somy Ali starred in many Bollywood films from 1991 to 1998 with leading actors and was rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1990s. She is now an activist, working for women's rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for society. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Somy AliSalman Khan girlfriendHarvey WeinsteinAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Raisomy ali boyfriendAishwarya
Next
Story

Long hair, don't care! Shah Rukh Khan's latest pics with fans reveal his Pathaan look

Must Watch

PT14M45S

News 100: CM Yogi's big meeting on Covid-19