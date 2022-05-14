New Delhi Superstar Salman Khan dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor can be seen donning long hair, a black jacket, and shades and is all set for an action stunt.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot begins and the actor teased the on-set first look picture for his fans. Many fans commented on his post and showed excitement for their favourite Bhaijaan's upcoming film.

Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release in December this year. It stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly a part of the film. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman Khan's love interest in the film and this is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space together.