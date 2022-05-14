हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's FIRST LOOK from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali out, surprises fans with long hair!

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release in December this year. 

Salman Khan&#039;s FIRST LOOK from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali out, surprises fans with long hair!

New Delhi Superstar Salman Khan dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor can be seen donning long hair, a black jacket, and shades and is all set for an action stunt. 

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot begins and the actor teased the on-set first look picture for his fans. Many fans commented on his post and showed excitement for their favourite Bhaijaan's upcoming film. 

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and is slated to release in December this year. It stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly a part of the film. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. 

According to buzz, the film is a remake of a Tamil film where the eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. Pooja Hegde will be seen as Salman Khan's love interest in the film and this is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space together. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanKabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliKabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali first looksalman khan first look
Next
Story

Farah Khan's throwback pic of housewarming party features Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, Aishwarya sporting sindoor!

Must Watch

PT4M23S

Delhi Mundka Fire Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reach spot