Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to release on OTT and not cinema halls? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan fans are super excited about his upcoming venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film has been trending on Twitter and the reason will surprise you!

Speculation was rife that Salman Khan's film 'Radhe' will not release in cinema halls and will hit on OTT platforms. Finally, the rumours have been put to rest after noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote:

#RADHE #OTT RUMOURS BASELESS... There was speculation in the exhibition sector that #Radhe - starring #SalmanKhan - will skip theatrical release... Will stream on #OTT directly... FALSE... The producers are clear, #Radhe will release in cinemas, eyes #Eid2021 release.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid 2021.

The film is being directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Disha Patani in the lead role. 'Radhe' also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.