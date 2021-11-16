Samantha Ruth Prabhu is goals in white belted pantsuit, gives a kickass vibe - In Pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured on Anupama Chopra's Film Companion talk show along with Taapsee Pannu among others.

New Delhi: South stunner Samantha Ruth Prabhu upped her style quotient at a recent outing and shared her look online. Fans of the actress couldn't stop from gushing over her boss lady vibe. 

Samantha featured on Anupama Chopra's Film Companion talk show along with Taapsee Pannu among others. Check out her kickass avatar in a belted white pantsuit by LINETRIBE. 

On Monday, her first look from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was unveiled. She plays Khatija in the upcoming romantic drama by director Vignesh Shivan. 

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles. Its music is composed by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan respectively. 

On the work front, Samantha has two bilingual projects, one of which is to be directed by debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Her upcoming mythological drama 'Shaakunthalam' is under post-production and the makers have kept the release date uninformed yet.

Samantha fans were left heartbroken after she and hubby Naga Chaitanya announced separation some time back. They issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about the development. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

 

