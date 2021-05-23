हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samyuktha Hegde

Samyuktha Hegde opens up on playing a workout fanatic in 'Puncch Beat 2'

Samyuktha says that she was comfortable with the cast during the shoot of the show.

Samyuktha Hegde opens up on playing a workout fanatic in &#039;Puncch Beat 2&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Samyuktha Hegde will be making her web series debut with "Puncch Beat 2".

The actress will play the character of Meesha, who is an MMA expert. She is a young teenager who loves her workout time.

Speaking about her character, Samyuktha says: "My character, Meesha is a workout fanatic and health-conscious to the extreme. She is always high on energy and loves being challenged. And that is something even I am in my real life. So, I could relate to Meesha the most. Playing a workout fanatic can be tricky on screen as a lot of youngsters try and follow what they see on screen. So you need to maintain a perfect balance while playing such a role and make sure you don't overdo it."

Samyuktha says that she was comfortable with the cast during the shoot of the show.

"This is my digital debut, so I'm quite keen and excited to see what's in store for me. I had a gala time while shooting for the show. The cast and crew are an absolute delight to work with," she says.

"Puncch Beat 2" will stream on Alt Balaji.

