Vinay Sapru

Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru tests positive for COVID-19

Writer- director Vinay Sapru has tested Positive for COVID-19 as of today morning. He is currently home quarantined and is following BMC’s rules and regulations.

Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Writer- director Vinay Sapru has tested Positive for COVID-19 as of today morning. He is currently home quarantined and is following BMC’s rules and regulations.

Director duo Vinay - Radhika just wrapped the shooting of a music video with Rakul Preet and Arjun Kapoor for their upcoming film. Taking to his Twitter Vinay wrote, “This is to inform all that, I have tested COVID positive. On the advice of my doctor and following government guidelines, I am currently isolating myself and am on the road to recovery!"

Vinay Sapru recently gave a chartbuster song Lut Gaye starring Emraan Hashmi that has already garnered 250 million views in a couple of weeks and the first song to have 1 million reels on it. We wish him a speedy recovery.

 

