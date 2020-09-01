हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranab Mukherjee

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik pays tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at New Delhi`s Army Hospital. He was 84.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@sudarsansand

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik paid his tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee by creating a sand sculpture at the Puri beach. Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Monday at New Delhi`s Army Hospital. He was 84.

“Tribute to Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee,” read the text on the sand art. 

He captioned the post, “Heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna  #PranabMukherjee, former President of India. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. #OmShanti.”

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India, was hospitalised at the Army Hospital on August 10. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and tests revealed a large clot in his brain for which he underwent a surgery. Post the surgery, Pranab Mukherjee remained critical and on ventilator support.

The government has announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6.

Pranab Mukherjee’s last rites will be performed today. 

