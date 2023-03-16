Sanjay Dutt Visits Sufi Saint Shrine In Kashmir, Says, 'My First Film Rocky Was Shot Here'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt visited Sufi Saint Shrine at Ashmuqam in Anantnag district of South Kashmir today. Dutt is in Kashmir Valley since the last four days for his upcoming film shoot. Sanjay Dutt enjoys a huge fan following in Kashmir Valley and a lot of people came to see him at Ashmuqam Shrine today, where super star also interacted with locals.

Sanjay Dutt said, “Baba had called so I could come here I had prayed for my India my Kashmir so that tourism flourish here people come shooting happen so everyone get work I am happy to see that so many tourists had come here. I had visited everywhere in world but there is no place like Kashmir. My first film Rocky was shot here my life first work started well from Kashmir I have great love for Kashmir, and I wish I always come here.”

Kashmir is witnessing huge queries from production houses for permission of shootings in Kashmir. Be it Bollywood or Tollywood, large number of producers have approached UT Administration for permissions. Seeing the interest of production houses, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had made a single window permission system in UT so that maximum number of film and other shootings could happen in Kashmir which once had remained first choice of production houses.