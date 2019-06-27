close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep spend time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York — Check out pic

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu have been in New York for quite some time where the veteran actor has been undergoing treatment post his cancer battle. Almost every week, the couple has been visited by people from Bollywood fraternity. This time it was Sanjay Kapoor and his family.

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep spend time with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York — Check out pic
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor has been vacationing in the United States with his family for quite some time. Pictures of them having a whale of a time in the US are all over the internet. 

Recently, the actor, along with his wife Maheep Kapoor and children - Shanya and Jahaan, decided to visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the city. Rishi has been in New York for the last few months and has been undergoing medical treatment. 

On Thursday, Sanjay took to his Instagram to share a picture in which he along with his family, are seen posing with Rishi and Neetu. Also spotted in the frame was Chunkey Panday's wife Bhavana Panday. Everyone in the picture seemed to have a gala time together. 

Take a look at his post:

A while back, Rishi and Neetu were visited by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their adorable daughter Aaradhya. They were joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for dinner and picture from the night had gone viral on the internet. 

Tags:
Sanjay KapoorRishi KapoorNeetu KapoorNew York
Next
Story

Salman Khan poses with his 'loving' dog

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Amit Shah visits martyr's home, offers job to wife