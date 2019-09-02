close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor praises Malaika's 'in-house photographer'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has hilariously trolled actress Malaika Arora, who is currently on a vacation in Austria. He said that the "in-house photographer" is doing a good job with her photographs.

Sanjay Kapoor praises Malaika&#039;s &#039;in-house photographer&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Kapoor has hilariously trolled actress Malaika Arora, who is currently on a vacation in Austria. He said that the "in-house photographer" is doing a good job with her photographs.

Sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram, Malaika wrote: "Happy Sunday" with many heart emojis. The image showed a side profile of Malaika, who is sporting a cream-coloured T-shirt. 

Sanjay, who is also her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor's uncle, wrote a hilarious comment on the image.

He wrote: "Your in-house photograher is doing a good job." 

To which, Malaika replied: "Haha sir".

The couple have shared a gamut of pictures while roam around the town. 

Malaika and Arjun have frequently posted cryptic romantic messages for each other and photographs from their vacations together.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties, to holidays and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Tags:
Sanjay KapoorMalaika AroraArjun Kapoor
Next
Story

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho sets Box Office on fire- Check collections

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch celebrations across the country, B-Town celebs bring 'Bappa' home