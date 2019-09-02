Sanjay Kapoor praises Malaika's 'in-house photographer'

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Kapoor has hilariously trolled actress Malaika Arora, who is currently on a vacation in Austria. He said that the "in-house photographer" is doing a good job with her photographs.

Sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram, Malaika wrote: "Happy Sunday" with many heart emojis. The image showed a side profile of Malaika, who is sporting a cream-coloured T-shirt.

Sanjay, who is also her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor's uncle, wrote a hilarious comment on the image.

He wrote: "Your in-house photograher is doing a good job."

To which, Malaika replied: "Haha sir".

The couple have shared a gamut of pictures while roam around the town.

Malaika and Arjun have frequently posted cryptic romantic messages for each other and photographs from their vacations together.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties, to holidays and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.