close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidya Balan

'Sanskari' Vidya Balan's 'time pass gyan'

The clip begins with a man's voice saying how an unmarried woman's body is home to nine goddesses and that it is the husband's action that will decide which goddess will get active in her life post marriage.

&#039;Sanskari&#039; Vidya Balan&#039;s &#039;time pass gyan&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan seemed to be in a mood of goofing around as she shared a "time pass" video of herself lip-syncing some "sanskari gyan" with a funny twist.

In the Instagram video, Vidya is sporting a desi married woman look, wearing a bright red sari, sindoor and a bindi.

The clip begins with a man's voice saying how an unmarried woman's body is home to nine goddesses and that it is the husband's action that will decide which goddess will get active in her life post marriage.

She captioned the hilarious video which was seen by 3 lakh people as: "Some tak-tuk time pass." 

On the work front, Vidya, who was last seen in "Tumhari Sulu", is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO in November 2013.

 

Tags:
Vidya BalanVidya Balan moviesMission MangalBollywood
Next
Story

Sylvester Stallone praises video of specially-abled fan painting Salman Khan's portrait

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Karnataka floor test: Before crucial trust vote, Kumaraswamy targets BJP