Sapna Choudhary all set to enthrall fans in a Holi-special video. Excited much?

Sapna will enthrall the audience with her dance moves and desi avatar, like always. Shot in Mumbai, the song is set in a rural ambiance and presents the real essence of Holi in India.

Sapna Choudhary all set to enthrall fans in a Holi-special video. Excited much?

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi dancer-singer Sapna Choudhary is all set to show a glimpse of how to celebrate Holi via her new dance video, slated to release in the first week of March. So, this Holi, get ready to groove to Sapna's beats. Excited much? 

Sapna will enthrall the audience with her dance moves and desi avatar, like always. Shot in Mumbai, the song is set in a rural ambiance and presents the real essence of Holi in India.

What is Holi all about? Having fun with your family and close friends, playing with colours and binging on good food. Isn't it? Sapna's video will give you a taste of it. She can be seen sprinkling water and enjoying the festival of colours. 

Neither Sapna nor the makers have yet revealed anything about the video except, but we guess the wait will be worth it. Of shooting the song, the dancing diva said it was "great fun."

Sapna has collaborated with trending short video platform VMate for the Holi-special song.

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Prior to her stint in 'Bigg Boss', she was known for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which still rocks the chartbusters. She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. Sapna is now equally famous in the Punjabi and Bhojpuri industries.

