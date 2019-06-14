close

sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary ditches her desi look, sizzles in a sequin dress—Pics

Sapna Choudhary ditches her desi avatar and looks drop dead gorgeous in a sequin dress and thigh-high boots!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has an ocean of fans. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the social media app. Sapna's dance videos often go viral and she is an internet sensation.

In her latest Instagram post, the pretty lady ditches her desi avatar and looks drop dead gorgeous in a sequin dress and thigh-high boots!

Check out her pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

The caption is, “don't let yesterday take up too much of today.”

Sapna became a household name after she participated in one of the most popular shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss'. She was seen in season 11 of the show and remained in limelight during her stint.

Post 'Bigg Boss', she made her Bollywood debut with an item number 'Hatt Ja Tau' from 'Veerey Di Wedding' that released in 2018. She has also featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

Coming to Bhojpuri cinema, Sapna was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake from Ravi Kishan starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2'. However, it was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

sapna choudharysapna choudhary danceSapna Choudhary pics
