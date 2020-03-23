हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary gets teary-eyed as she expresses gratitude to coronavirus fighters on Janata Curfew day

Sapna Choudhary couldn’t hold back her tears after seeing how the people united to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Sapna, along with her family, also came to her balcony to take part in the initiative and shared a heartwarming video from her society.  

Sapna Choudhary gets teary-eyed as she expresses gratitude to coronavirus fighters on Janata Curfew day
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: As India thanked the essential service providers on Sunday evening by clapping, ringing bells and drumming utensils in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary couldn’t hold back her tears after seeing how the people united to fight the pandemic. Sapna, along with her family, also came to her balcony to take part in the initiative and shared a heartwarming video from her society.  

 

“Bure samay mein bhi kuch achai hoti hai. Garv hain hume ekta aur akhandata par. #emotionalmoments #indian #proudtobeindian #besafe #strongertogether #gocorona,” is how Sapna captioned her post.

 

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #emotionalmoments #indian #proudtobeindian #besafe #strongertogether #gocarona

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

People across the country came out in large numbers to support the initiative to thank the COVID-19 fighters. The idea was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. India also observed Janata Curfew on Sunday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her new music video ‘Balam Auto’, which in just a few days took over YouTube. It is a peppy Haryanvi track sung by Vandana Jangir, featuring Sapna Choudhary and Naveen Naru.

 

Sapna became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. She made her Bollywood debut by starring in a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and followed it up with 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'. She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. Sapna is now equally famous in the Punjabi and Bhojpuri industries.

sapna choudharysapna choudhary videoCoronavirusjanata curfew
