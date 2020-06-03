हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary’s ravishing look in ‘Gajban Chhori’ song will steal your attention – Watch

Sapna dons a new avatar for the song and needless to say, her sizzling dance moves also add to the oomph factor.

Sapna Choudhary’s ravishing look in ‘Gajban Chhori’ song will steal your attention – Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, when we have nothing to look forward to, we bring to you a recent song of Sapna Choudhary which created a storm online when it released in April. The Haryanvi singer-dancer enchanted her fans with her ravishing look in the peppy track titled ‘Gajban Chhori’. Sapna dons a new avatar for the song and needless to say, her sizzling dance moves also add to the oomph factor.

‘Gajban Chhori’ was sung by Sapna and MD Desirock Star Feat while the music courtesy goes to Lakshya.

Watch ‘Gajban Chhori’ here, in case you haven’t.

Meanwhile, Sapna is all set to release her new song ‘Dope Chhora’ too. A glimpse of the track was shared by her on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

get ready for new track

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Sapna recently featured in headlines for her Positivity Concert hosted to raise money for PM CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. She is also constantly raising awareness about the virus which has brought the world to a standstill.

A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna Choudhary songssapna choudhary music video
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Inside Hina Khan's 'rainy workout' session
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT40M36S

Taal Thok Ke: Is China afraid of new India?