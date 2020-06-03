Sapna Choudhary’s ravishing look in ‘Gajban Chhori’ song will steal your attention – Watch

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, when we have nothing to look forward to, we bring to you a recent song of Sapna Choudhary which created a storm online when it released in April. The Haryanvi singer-dancer enchanted her fans with her ravishing look in the peppy track titled ‘Gajban Chhori’. Sapna dons a new avatar for the song and needless to say, her sizzling dance moves also add to the oomph factor.

‘Gajban Chhori’ was sung by Sapna and MD Desirock Star Feat while the music courtesy goes to Lakshya.

Watch ‘Gajban Chhori’ here, in case you haven’t.

Meanwhile, Sapna is all set to release her new song ‘Dope Chhora’ too. A glimpse of the track was shared by her on Instagram.

Sapna recently featured in headlines for her Positivity Concert hosted to raise money for PM CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. She is also constantly raising awareness about the virus which has brought the world to a standstill.

A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.