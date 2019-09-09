Sapna Choudhary turns up the heat in these glamourous pictures!

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is known for her chartbuster songs and mind-blowing dancing skills. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant is equally famous on social media for her amazing posts.

Sapna shared a series of pictures on Instagram which are probably from an event. The stunner is looking nothing less than a glam diva in a shimmering green body-hugging shift dress.

Her caption reads: “Don't let anyone dull your sparkle. Smile always Styled by @suchirevasharma photography @tokasphotography #positivevibes #style #ootd #happiness #blessed #thankgod #thaknamnahai#desiqueen

She has been styled well by Suchi Reva Sharma.

She was recently seen in a track titled 'Panihari'. It was sung by Raju Punjabi and the music is composed by VR Bros. The song features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.