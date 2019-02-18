Sapna Choudhury's brother files police complaint against event organiser for non payment of dues

Ludhiana: TV personality and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sapna Choudhary's brother has filed a police complaint against an event organiser for non-payment of dues to the performer.

Vikas Choudhary, the brother of the Haryana performer told media persons here that he had approached the police when Sapna received only Rs 6,00,000 of the Rs 8,00,000 that organisers had promised her for doing a show in Ludhiana.

Sapna's brother told reporters here that Choudhary had decided that she would donate the entire proceeds of the event to families of the CRPF soldiers killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama.

"We have filed a complaint based on Vikas Choudhury told us. However, both Sapna and her brother do not have any details of the event organisers. The hotel in which Sapna Choudhury and her brother were staying was also not booked in the organiser's name. Police is looking to identify the organisers on the basis of CCTV footage," a police official said.