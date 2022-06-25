Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle' at IIFA, he jokes ‘Aapki picture gayi’-Watch!
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen pulling superstar Salman Khan's leg by calling him "uncle" in a promo of IIFA Awards 2022, which will be aired on Saturday night.
Trending Photos
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen pulling superstar Salman Khan's leg by calling him "uncle" in a promo of IIFA Awards 2022, which will be aired on Saturday night.
In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand.
She adds: "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)".
The 'Dabangg' star replies: "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)."
Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?)
Salman replies: "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)."
To which Sara says: "You told me to call you uncle."
Sara and Salman then dance to 'Tan Tana Tan Tan'.
Held in Abu Dhabi, the star-studded event saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
More Stories