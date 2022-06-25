NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle' at IIFA, he jokes 'Aapki picture gayi'-Watch!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen pulling superstar Salman Khan's leg by calling him "uncle" in a promo of IIFA Awards 2022, which will be aired on Saturday night.

Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan ‘uncle' at IIFA, he jokes ‘Aapki picture gayi’-Watch!

In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She adds: "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)".

The 'Dabangg' star replies: "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)."

Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?)

Salman replies: "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)."

To which Sara says: "You told me to call you uncle."

Sara and Salman then dance to 'Tan Tana Tan Tan'.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the star-studded event saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, including actors Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

