Sara Ali Khan catches a movie with friend, turns heads in desi avatar—Pics

New Delhi: B-Town stunner and one of the most promising newcomers, actress Sara Ali Khan was recently snapped at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. The actress was clicked along with a friend and happily flashed her million-dollar smile for paps.

She was clicked as she was leaving the cinema hall at night. Sara flaunted her desi swag in an easy-breezy white kurta-pants with pink motifs and a dupatta. She wore pop pink mojris and looked absolutely stunning.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The star kid must be credited for starting off a trend amongst actresses of wearing salwar-kameez and desi wear more often.

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan which is being helmed by David Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.