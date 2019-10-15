close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan catches a movie with friend, turns heads in desi avatar—Pics

The star kid must be credited for starting off a trend amongst actresses of wearing salwar-kameez and desi wear more often.

Sara Ali Khan catches a movie with friend, turns heads in desi avatar—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: B-Town stunner and one of the most promising newcomers, actress Sara Ali Khan was recently snapped at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. The actress was clicked along with a friend and happily flashed her million-dollar smile for paps.

She was clicked as she was leaving the cinema hall at night. Sara flaunted her desi swag in an easy-breezy white kurta-pants with pink motifs and a dupatta. She wore pop pink mojris and looked absolutely stunning.

Check out her photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The star kid must be credited for starting off a trend amongst actresses of wearing salwar-kameez and desi wear more often.

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan which is being helmed by David Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan photosKartik Aaryan
Next
Story

Rakul Preet: My role in 'Marjaavaan' is like Rekha ji's in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Deshhit: Praful Patel-Iqbal Mirchi link established