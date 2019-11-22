close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs in this monochrome pic

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Insta and shared a monochrome picture, flaunting her washboard abs. The actress can be seen striking a candid pose in her athleisure.

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs in this monochrome pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has an ocean of fan-following and her social media posts often grab the netizen's attention. The stunner is quite active on photo and video sharing platform Instagram and regularly updates her fans with deets from her life.

Sara recently took to Insta and shared a monochrome picture, flaunting her washboard abs. The actress can be seen striking a candid pose in her athleisure.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Isn't she absolutely fit and fab?

The actress often shares workout videos and pics, giving major fitness motivation to her followers.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead.

She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019 for her impressive performance.

The leggy lass will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1' remake.

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan pics
