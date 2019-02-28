Sara Ali Khan gets a new hairdo and we love it! See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public. The pretty actress has the looks to die for and always smiles for the paps while getting clicked. Be it cycling on the streets of Bandra to looking all cheerful after a gym session, Sara's pictures are a delight to look at. She has an ocean of fans who are always excited to know more about her.

Sara's latest pictures show her donning a new hairstyle as she is snapped outside a salon in Bandra. The actress has added a dash of green to her hair and we absolutely love it!

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The young actress made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December last year and has been ruling hearts ever since. Sara acted opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot and both actors were appreciated for their performance in the film.

Shortly after her debut film, Sara was seen in 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film broke several records and emerged a box office blockbuster. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ' Simmba' was lauded by all.

After starring in two hits, all eyes are on Sara's next project which has not yet been announced.