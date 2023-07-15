Sara Ali Khan Wows Fans As She Explores Mumbai’s Streets For Shopping

Sara Ali Khan stands out from other actresses because of her simplicity. There have been many instances when the actress has been spotted walking at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand, riding home in auto-rickshaws, and greeting the paparazzi and her fans with folded hands saying “namaste.” Despite hailing from a lineage of a royal family, Sara has always shown that she does not carry any baggage of her lineage. Sara who is recently basking in the success of her last film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is making headlines yet again. This time, she went out for street shopping, garnering a lot of attention for her down-to-earth attitude.

Sara Ali Khan Steps Out For Street Shopping In Mumbai

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying street shopping as she walks around chit-chatting with her friend in a local market. Sara indulged herself in checking out tops and casual wear. However, she also obliged for selfies with her fans and signed autographs for them. For street shopping in Bandra, Sara wore shorts, which were black and yellow in colour with a matching t-shirt. She carried a yellow sling bag and was in a comfortable pair of slippers.



Fans were in complete awe of the actress’ simplicity and started heaping praises on her for being middle-class at heart.

One fan said, “One thing I like about her is her simplicity.”

Another user added, “She doesn’t carry any baggage of aristocracy.”

Sara Ali Khan Walking At Mumbai’s Bandstand

Earlier, a few days ago, another video of Sara Ali Khan was circulated on social media. In the video, Sara can be seen taking a stroll with her friend, costume designer Tanya Ghavri, in Mumbai. She was clicked walking, laughing and chatting with Tanya at Bandstand in Bandra. Later, both the girls went looking for an auto-rickshaw to get back home. When interacting with her, Sara said, “Aap log kaha dhoondh lete ho hume (Where do you find us)?” As usual, she greeted the paparazzi with a “namaste (hello).”

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Assignments

Sara Ali Khan has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, which is billed as an anthology. The film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Apart from Anurag Kahypa’s film, the actress also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty. Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on the story of a girl who chooses to become a freedom fighter. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.