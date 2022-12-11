Sara Ali Khan greets fans with her iconic ‘Namaste’ as she rides in Mumbai’s local train- Watch

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one such actress who never fail to amaze her fans with her iconic Namaste. Recently, the actress travelled on Mumbai’s local train to beat the traffic and shared a video of the same.

“Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Sara was wearing a blue outfit while she kept her mask on and could be heard saying, “We are on a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore, we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane.”

Watch the video

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm and excitement as they saw the video and started posting their views in the comments section. “I don’t know how she does it but isn’t it just a bhagvan ki dein?,” commented one user. “Kya baat hai sara,” added another fan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a good line up of films ahead. She will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has `Gaslight` with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar`s next `Ae Watan Mere Watan` in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.