Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan wrap up the first schedule of their upcoming film

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan have wrapped up the first schedule of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. They were shooting for the film in Delhi.

Announcing the wrap on Instagram, Sara shared a fun video from the set. She wrote, "And that’s a schedule wrap for me in Delhi."

In the video, Sara and Kartik are having fun on the sets and we can't wait to watch them on screen!

Much before they signed a film together, Sara had expressed her fondness for Kartik on Karan Johar's talk show. She had said that she finds Kartik really cute and would want to date him in the future. Their film together is a treat for their fans, who were shipping them much before they starred in a film together.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is reportedly a sequel to the 2008 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Earlier, there were rumours that Saif will also join the cast of the film but the senior actor refuted such claims.

Meanwhile, Kartik is also busy prepping for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which stars Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019

