Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in Filmfare photoshoot—See inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is a stunner in every sense and often leaves us awestruck with her charm. Fans love Sara for her candour and the young actress has a massive fan following on social media and her pics often go viral.

The actress graced the cover of Filmfare magazine recently and has now shared some pics from the photoshoot. She is a sight to behold in the pics and will make you go weak in your knees.

Check out Sara's post here:

The leggy lass made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December last year and has been ruling hearts ever since. Sara acted opposite Sushant Singh Rajpoot and both actors were appreciated for their performance in the film.

Shortly after her debut film, Sara was seen in 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film broke several records and emerged a box office blockbuster. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, ' Simmba' was lauded by all.

After starring in two hits, all eyes are on Sara's next project which is rumoured to be an Imtiaz Ali directorial. An official confirmation of the same is still awaited.