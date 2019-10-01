close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Hello India cover, Priyanka Chopra drops a fab comment

Both exude the Royal Pataudi elegance, looking breathtaking in each frame.

Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Hello India cover, Priyanka Chopra drops a fab comment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's children—Sara and Ibrahim are popular star kids in the industry. The brother-sister duo featured on the latest issue of Hello India magazine, looking simply awe-inspiring.

Sara shared the magazine cover on Instagram with the caption: “Yo Bro @hellomagindia”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yo Bro @hellomagindia

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

And desi girl Priyanka Chopra couldn't resist herself from dropping a mind-blowing comment. Here's what she wrote: Damn dem genes!!!!

Both exude the Royal Pataudi elegance, looking breathtaking in each frame.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be seen in the remake of 1995 superhit flick 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan helmed the original and yet again he has donned the director's hat for the remake.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, is another pap-favourite star kid, who is often clicked by the shutterbugs playing cricket with his friends and hanging out in and around the city.

We are waiting though to see Ibrahim splash the silver screen with his immense talent and good looks.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanAmrita Singh
Next
Story

Rana Daggubati's massive weight loss leaves netizens worried—Pic proof

Must Watch

PT4M22S

5W1H: Why doesn't Mamta act on intruders anymore: Amit Shah from Kolkata