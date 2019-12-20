Sara Ali Khan posts adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan on his 3rd birthday

New Delhi: The youngest superstar in Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan has turned a year older today. On his third birthday, his elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan has posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram to wish him. Tim was born on December 20, 2016.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy."

Born to superstar parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur tasted success much before his debut in the film industry. His name started trending on Twitter seconds after his birth. Although there was a huge hullabaloo over his name, he soon became the most searched celebrity on social media.

The media frenzy around the three-year-old was at its peak initially but after repeated requests by his parents Saif and Kareena, the paparazzi have minimised their coverage around.

Saif and Kareena hosted a birthday bash for their darling son on December 19. His do was attended by the famous star kids of the film industry.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan-Saif's daughter with Amrita Singh shares a great rapport with her stepbrother, Taimur addresses her as 'gol' and the actress often posts cutesy pictures with her uber-cute baby brother. On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is being helmed by David Dhawan.