Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh memes go viral on internet after Rhea Chakraborty reveals names to NCB

New Delhi: A day after Mumbai sessions court dismissed the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 4 others in drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a new revelation has left netizens talking about it.

According to sources, Rhea during her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), revealed that actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.

Ever since this has come out, the internet can't keep calm over it. Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names have been trending big time on social media platforms with several meme-makers and trolls having a field day.

Earlier, sources claimed that during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Meanwhile, Rhea and other 5 accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.