Sara recalls her parents Saif and Amrita were unhappy together: 'I don’t think mom had laughed in 10 years'

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan who shares a great bond with her mother Amrita Singh and has also called her best friend on many occasions has made a big revelation in one of her interviews related to her mom and dad Saif Ali Khan.

Amrita and Saif got married in 1991 and are proud parents of two kids - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. But after spending several years together, the couple called it quits in 2004.

Later, Saif married Kareena Kapoor and the duo has two sons – Taimur and Jeh. Although Sara and her brother Ibrahim share a great bond with Bebo and her two sons, she even talked about the difficulties which her mother faced post her divorce.

While talking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others of my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all.”

She added, “They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again.”

In another interview, Sara also mentioned that she feels that Amrita and Saif’s divorce was the best decision taken by her parents as they both are happier in their own world.

On the work front, Sara was last seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the official remake of the 1995 hit comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

