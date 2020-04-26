Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim steals the thunder in this pic of them working out together

New Delhi: Sorry, Sara Ali Khan, but for the first time, we can’t take our eyes off your brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in a picture. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how her workout session with Ibrahim goes, and oh, boy, Ibrahim just stole the thunder in a shirtless avatar. In the picture, Ibrahim is seen lying on the floor while Sara stands behind him. The brother-sister share the frame with their cute pet Fuffy Singh.

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us - we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive,” Sara captioned the post. Take a look:

Sara and Ibrahim’s ‘Knock knock, who’s there’ video are a thing now and everytime she shares the post, it cracks the internet.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan’s children with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara, who made her debut in 2018 with ‘Kedarnath’, was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.