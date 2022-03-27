Sara Ali Khan shares adorable photos with her 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore

MUMBAI: There is nothing quite like a grandparent's love. Actor Sara Ali Khan feels blessed to have her 'badi amma' and veteran star Sharmila Tagore around her. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collage of two throwback pictures with her grandmother.

The first picture was from Sara's childhood, wherein she could be seen sitting on Sharmila's lap, who was hugging her from behind.

The other picture was from Sharmila`s 76th birthday bash, where Sara was seen hugging her badi amma from behind, "From holding me to holding you. Love you Badi Amma," she captioned the post.

Sara is the firstborn of Sharmila's son Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan. While he is yet to make his debut in Bollywood, he is making all the noise on social media.

Speaking of Sara's work projects, the actor is currently busy shooting for 'Gaslight', which also features Vikrant Massey.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled next.