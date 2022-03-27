हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable photos with her 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan is the firstborn of Sharmila Tagore's son Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan shares adorable photos with her 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: There is nothing quite like a grandparent's love. Actor Sara Ali Khan feels blessed to have her 'badi amma' and veteran star Sharmila Tagore around her. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collage of two throwback pictures with her grandmother. 

The first picture was from Sara's childhood, wherein she could be seen sitting on Sharmila's lap, who was hugging her from behind. 

The other picture was from Sharmila`s 76th birthday bash, where Sara was seen hugging her badi amma from behind, "From holding me to holding you. Love you Badi Amma," she captioned the post.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is the firstborn of Sharmila's son Saif Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan. While he is yet to make his debut in Bollywood, he is making all the noise on social media.

Speaking of Sara's work projects, the actor is currently busy shooting for 'Gaslight', which also features Vikrant Massey. 

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled next. 

