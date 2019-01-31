हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares pic with mommy Amrita Singh and it's in the 'wild, wilder' forest—See inside

The pictures were taken at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Sara Ali Khan shares pic with mommy Amrita Singh and it&#039;s in the &#039;wild, wilder&#039; forest—See inside

New Delhi: The next big thing in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, took some time off from her busy schedule and decided to unwind at the picturesque forest reserves of Kenya. And she was not alone. Mommy dearest Amrita Singh accompanied her gorgeous daughter and this fab duo clicked some breathtaking pictures too.

Sara, who is now slowly learning the knick-knacks of social media, posted some pictures on Instagram which were beautifully captured in the silhouette style. The stunning mother-daughter duo soaked in the natural environment and had an awesome time, it seems.

Read Sara's fun caption: “Wilder and Wildest in the Wild #motherdaughter #hakunamatata #pinksky.”

The pictures were taken at the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

On the work front, Sara made a successful entry into the showbiz world in 2018 with not just one but two films. Her debut 'Kedarnath' got her rave reviews for maiden show of acting chops while commercially successful 'Simmba' became a worldwide hit at the Box Office.

She got the opportunity to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath' and Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'.

Her next project has not been announced as yet.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanAmrita SinghKedarnathSimmbaSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan movies
Next
Story

After Manikarnika's success, Kangana Ranaut enjoys skiing in the breathtaking Alps—Watch

Must Watch

'Dharm Yuddh' among saints over Ram temple construction? Watch debate