Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, calls him father Saif Ali Khan's carbon copy

NEW DELHI: Pictures of Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash are circulating all over social media. Recently Sara Ali Khan shared glimpse from the birthday bash of her younger brother along with their father Saif Ali Khan and the photos have set the social media platform on fire.

Saif and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20th on March 5 and Sara left no stone unturned in making sure the young lad had a fun time on his special day. The 'Kedarnath' actress surprised him with a football-themed cake as he is quite passionate about the sport. The loving sister also recited hilarious 'knock-knock' video to her brother in an attempt to make him laugh.

On Sunday, Sara took to Instagram to share pictures with her dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim from the birthday bash. In the picture, the trio can be seen standing and posing together with Saif in the middle. The birthday boy is seen wearing a denim jacket and black pants while Sara dons a beautiful pastel blue shimmery dress which she teamed with a quirky unicorn sling and stilettos. Saif, on the other hand, was seen wearing a red kurta with a white pyjama.

In the caption, she wrote, "Daddy’s Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy" describing how Ibrahim looks like the younger version of his father. Here’s the post:

The party was hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif at their residence. The bash was attended by some popular star kids of Bollywood, including Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Nirmaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Ahan Shetty, Ahaan Panday, making it a star-studded event.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the comedy film 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan which was an eponymous adaption of the 1995 movie. However, the film wasn’t received well among critics. She will next feature in Aanand L. Rai's film 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which is set to release in August 2021.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan last appeared in Amazon Prime’s web series 'Tandav' which had run into controversy after an FIR was filed against the show for hurting religious sentiments. He will be next seen in the crime comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' alongside Rani Mukerji and a comedy-horror 'Bhoot Police' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey which are releasing on April 23 and September 10 respectively.