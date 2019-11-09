close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan smiles and greets paps outside gym—Pics

Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her gym recently. She smiled and greeted the paps as they went crazy clicking her!

Sara Ali Khan smiles and greets paps outside gym—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The gorgeous and super talented Sara Ali Khan is a regular at visiting the gym. Her immense hardwork at maintaining that perfectly toned body reflects in the way she carries herself.

Sara is adored for her candid and friendly attitude towards the paps.

The actress often meets the paparazzi in a cheerful mood, smiling and waving at them.

On Friday, the 'Kedarnath' actress was once again spotted outside her gym.

She was seen wearing a white crop top with neon and black shorts, completing the outfit with matching flip-flops.

Check out Sara's pics here

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Sara turned cover girl for Grazia magazine recently and looked super chic in an animal print black and white outfit. She often leaves us awestruck with her fashion choices and her pics often go viral.

On the film front, she will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

Sara will also sbe seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

