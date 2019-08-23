close

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aryan's ailing father in hospital-See pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai along with Kartik Aryan. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai along with Kartik Aryan. 

Kartik's father is admitted in hospital and the actress paid him a visit. Both Sara and Kartik wrapped the shoot of their first film titled 'Aaj Kal', which is helmed by Imitiaz Ali. The two have been rumored to be in a relationship ever since they started shooting for their first film together.

Earlier in the day, Sara was spotted at the airport as she came to pick Kartik. The actress was seen in a peach salwar-kameez while Kartik donned a white t-shirt and black pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara+Kartik=Sartik World⭕ (@sarakartikworld) on

Love brewed between Sara and Kartik on Karan Johar's couch when the latter expressed her desire to date the actor. She also went on to add that she finds him cute and would like to go on a date with him. Earlier this month, Kartik flew down to Bangkok to surprise Sara on her birthday. He also posted a picture of himself with Sara along with an adorable birthday wish.

They will be next seen in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The original film starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Sara Ali KhanKartik AryanLove Aaj KalLove Aaj Kal 2
