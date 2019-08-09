Sara Ali Khan's behind-the-scenes Femina shoot video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is the next big thing in Bollywood. The young and happening actress recently shot for Femina and turned cover girl for the popular magazine.

She took to her social media handle and shared the BTS video of her photoshoot. And we must say that Sara looks breathtaking in it. She exudes confidence, grace looking like a million bucks.

Her caption is equally interesting: “I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge. That dreams are more powerful than facts.

That hope triumphs over experience. And more than anything, love conquers all.”

Sara made promising debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and was then seen in a commercial success 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty with Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, the good-looking actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Also, she has Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' remake in the pipeline.

The buzz about her personal life also keeps making headlines. The rumours are rife that she is dating co-star Kartik Aaryan as the two are often clicked together. In fact, she had first confessed on Karan Johar's chat show about having a crush on the actor.