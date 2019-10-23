Sara Ali Khan's bikini pics from Sri Lankan vacay are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took some time out from her schedule and went for a vacation in Sri Lanka along with her friends. The 'Kedarnath' actress, being an avid social media user, is keeping her fans updated with deets from her vacay through photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

Her Instagram stories comprise of beautiful sunsets, beach-side fun, pool-side relaxation and what not!

On Tuesday, Sara posted a few pictures in which she can be seen chilling at the pool and the beach, wearing a bikini. The pics are going viral and fans are eager to see more from Sara's vacation.

The young and pretty actress captioned the pics as, “Lady in Lanka”

Check out her post here:

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

The actress is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.