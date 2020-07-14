हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, actress and family test negative

Actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture to announce the news.

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive, actress and family test negative
File Photo (IANS)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's driver on Monday (July 13, 2020) tested positive for the coronavirus.

Actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture to announce the news.

The 24-year old wrote, "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMS was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre.

"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions," added Sara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Recently in the Bollywood fraternity, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grand-child Aaradhya were tested positive for coronavirus.

While senior and junior Bachchan are admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are self-quarantining at home.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,174 to 93,894 on Monday while the death count surged by 47 to 5,332.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus news, COVID-19, Sara Ali Khan
I bow down to you: Amitabh Bachchan pens poem for fans, says flooded with so much love
