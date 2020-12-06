हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's mantra: When in doubt, you must workout

Sara Ali Khan has shared her mantra she follows in her day-to-day life.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s mantra: When in doubt, you must workout

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her mantra she follows in her day-to-day life.

Sara posted a video on Instagram. The actress is seen working out in a gym. She is seen dressed in athleisure.

"When in doubt. You must workout. Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count. With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that's what life is really about," Sara captioned the clip, which currently has 1.8 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Coolie No 1", which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

She has also started shooting for Atrangi Re.

