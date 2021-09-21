हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sarah Dash

Sarah Dash of 'Lady Marmalade' song fame dies at 76

After working with The Stones, Sarah Dash also performed in The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1978.

Sarah Dash of &#039;Lady Marmalade&#039; song fame dies at 76
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: R&B singer and actress Sarah Dash passed away aged 76, according to Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton. "Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," Gusciora wrote on Facebook, reports deadline.com.

Dash, a Trenton native, was co-founder of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles, which opened for The Rolling Stones in the 1960s.

LaBelle and Dash went on to form the pioneering R&B/rock group LaBelle which was more adventurous musically and sartorially than its predecessor.

The group hit its peak in the mid-seventies with the song "Lady Marmalade," which went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song went to the top of the charts again when it was famously re-recorded by Christina Aguilera, Mia, Pink and rapper Lil' Kim for the 'Moulin Rouge!' soundtrack.

After working with The Stones, Dash also performed in The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1978.

Grammy winner LaBelle posted a tribute to her friend and collaborator on Twitter, saying they sang together as recently as this past weekend.

"We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment," LaBelle wrote.

The post further read: "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say.

"And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who Sarah was...loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one."

It ended by saying: "I am heart broken...Rest in power, my dear sister."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sarah DashSarah Dash deathSarah Dash diesLady Marmalade song
Next
Story

Oprah Winfrey recalls the time when she was vulnerable to sexual assault

Must Watch

PT37M46S

Badi Bahas: Could Mahant Narendra Giri really commit suicide?