Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is now a winemaker

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Fabien Constant's romantic drama, "Here And Now".

Los Angeles: Sarah Jessica Parker is the latest Hollywood celebrity to get into the increasingly lucrative wine business. The "Sex And The City" star is all geared up to raise a toast to her new enterprise in life, come September.

Sarah will be launching an Invivo x SJP sauvignon blanc, reports "pagesix.com". She has plans to eventually expand her business to other areas of viticulture. 

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Fabien Constant's romantic drama, "Here And Now". The film opened in 2018 and co-starred Simon Baker. 

While she has not been part of a movie or television project for a while, her wine manufacture passion should keep her busy for now.
becoming, by our count, the last remaining celeb to be a vintner.

Other Hollywood celebrities who have forayed winemaking lately include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Bethenny Frankel and Emilio Estevez.

 

Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker moviesSex and the Citywinemaker
