Sarkar Company's Ethical & Transparent Conduct Paves Way For Foreigners To Join Bollywood, Launch International Model and Actress, Nerissa

Bollywood or Hindi film industry has come under immense fire for the past two months, owing to an unfortunate incident. Everyone from Bollywood to common man on the streets have had their say regarding the “lobbies, camps, gangs, nepotism & coteries” in the industry. Amidst all this, the flak that the film industry has received has tarnished its reputation and raised questions over it being a safe workplace, especially for women. In wake of the rising dissent against Bollywood, the Sarkar Company, which paves way for talented individuals to take their first steps into stardom, has taken up the cudgels on behalf of the industry and wants to create a positive perception about the industry through its transparent and ethical working process.

Mr. S.N.M.D. Sarkar, CEO-Founder of Sarkar Company, is upbeat about the future of Bollywood as he says, “Groupism exists everywhere, in every industry, and it may also obstruct talent from shining. However, the way we make it easy for new talent, especially those from outside the country, to step into Bollywood, ensures that they don’t face any such problems.”

One of the first such talents that Mr. Sarkar’s company is going to introduce into Bollywood is a Czech beaut, Nerissa, an international model and actress who has made a name for herself already by working in European as well as American Television. Nerissa has participated in more than 10 International Beauty Contests all over the world and she didn’t confine herself to just the modeling offers that came her way after her participation in all those contests. Her dream since childhood was acting and for that she approached a number of people in the Indian film industry. However, her dream came true only after she came in touch with Sarkar Company. Since Nerissa wanted to make a name for herself in Bollywood on the basis of her talent alone, she chose to start her professional journey with Mr. Sarkar. Nerissa considers Mr. Sarkar as her mentor and she is happy with the way he has handled her entry into Bollywood so far. She is all praises for the Sarkar Company when she says, “I believe in hard work, dedication, honesty and professionalism and these are the virtues that you will find honored and valued at the Sarkar Company.” In fact, Nerissa is so impressed with Sarkar Company that she would really like to accept any further projects, be it from Bollywood, Kollywood or any other film industry, through Sarkar Company only.

“I am also looking forward to enhance my association with the Sarkar Company in the future through tie ups with lots of movies and advertisements,” she added.

It is this confidence that the newcomers feel in the Sarkar Company, which helps them to feel confident in themselves too. As Mr. Sarkar explains, “Our motto is to make the talented individuals feel like a star even before they get their first job here. We take care of everything for them, be it their lodging, personality development, grooming or transport. We even organize shoots according to the comfort of our artists and, of course, in keeping with the profitability of the business involved.”

Mr. Sarkar is concerned that the public perception about Bollywood has changed drastically in the past two months, especially towards the children of established industry professionals. It is this perception that he is hoping to change with his honest operations. He says, “People usually assume that those who are already famous because of a famous father or mother in the family have it easy in the industry. But everyone has to start from the scratch here. For instance, even established celebrities have to go for a look-test, audition, etc prior to being finalized for a film role.”

Mr. Sarkar adds that just like every industry, the film industry is also a competitive place to be in. Therefore, he says, his company ensures that those who come here from the outside, with no support system, are granted one through the Sarkar Company.

