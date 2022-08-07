Selena Gomez eventually wants to be a mom, will quit acting career for it

Washington: Selena Gomez isn`t hesitant to wave goodbye to Hollywood as the actor-singer has revealed that she eventually wants to get married and become a mom and that she's ready to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. According to Page Six, Selena made the revelation on Friday's episode of the TaTaTu video podcast `Giving Back Generation`.



"I hope to be married and to be a mom," the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends.



She continued, "Eventually, I`m going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."



Selena went on to reveal how watching her 8-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey grow made her confident she wants to be a parent.



"She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I`m not," Selena said of her sister.



This is not the first time the singer has spoken about plans of having a family. During an appearance in June on The Hollywood Reporter`s podcast "Awards Chatter," Gomez said her move from Texas to Hollywood made her put having kids on the back burner.



Though she`s currently single, romance might be on the horizon for Gomez after she was spotted getting flirty with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino while yachting in Positano, Italy on Wednesday, as per Page Six.